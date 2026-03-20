War With Iran Exposes Pentagon Supply Gaps

Years of neglect and institutionalism have left the Pentagon in a bind as it faces its biggest industrial challenge in years.
Critics point to supply-chain issues and a lack of innovation stemming from decades of failed leadership and congressional neglect. The Pentagon struck an optimistic tone at the Reagan Institute's 2026 National Security Innovation Base Summit in Washington earlier this month, but even the Reagan Institute's own report card signaled troubled waters.
Join As Newsmax Platinum Member for Unlimited Access!
Get exclusive Newsmax Platinum content that includes:
- Special investigative reports
- Go inside the Trump administration to find out what’s really happening
- Breaking political insider news from Washington
- In-depth interviews with A-list celebs and insiders driving the day's headlines
- Thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!
Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin