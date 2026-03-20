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Tags: war | iran | pentagon | supply | innovation | missiles

War With Iran Exposes Pentagon Supply Gaps

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 30 March 2026 07:19 AM EDT

Years of neglect and institutionalism have left the Pentagon in a bind as it faces its biggest industrial challenge in years.

Critics point to supply-chain issues and a lack of innovation stemming from decades of failed leadership and congressional neglect. The Pentagon struck an optimistic tone at the Reagan Institute's 2026 National Security Innovation Base Summit in Washington earlier this month, but even the Reagan Institute's own report card signaled troubled waters.

John Rossomando

John Rossomando is an experienced national security and counterterrorism analyst and researcher who writes for Newsmax and has been featured in numerous publications and has been consulted by numerous U.S. government agencies.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Years of neglect and institutionalism have left the Pentagon in a bind as it faces its biggest industrial challenge in years.
war, iran, pentagon, supply, innovation, missiles
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2026-19-30
Monday, 30 March 2026 07:19 AM
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