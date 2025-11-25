Ukraine Weighs Difficult Choices in US Peace Push

As the war in Ukraine nears its fourth year, the conflict appears trapped between shifting battlefield lines, exhausted armies, and political pressures stretching from Kyiv to Washington and across Europe.

What once seemed like a distant geopolitical struggle has become a test of stamina for Western democracies, a humanitarian emergency for millions of Ukrainians and neighboring states, and a central question for U.S. foreign policy under President Donald Trump: Is a negotiated end to the war now unavoidable?