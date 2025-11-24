Study Pushes Terror Label for Muslim Brotherhood

A report called for the Muslim Brotherhood to be designated a foreign terrorist organization along with outlining what its authors claim is its systematic infiltration into American institutions, including colleges.

The Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP) said the Muslim Brotherhood is 50 years into its 100-year plan to "entrench themselves" into key institutions in the U.S. and other Western societies in order to "undermine and destroy our democracy," said Charles Asher Small, the group's founding director.