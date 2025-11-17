WATCH TV LIVE

Russia's Low-Cost War Strategy Grinds Down Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Getty Images)

Tuesday, 25 November 2025 07:27 AM EST

Pro-Ukrainian narratives that highlight Russia's reduced ability to produce "wonder weapons" such as the T-14 Armata tank or the Su-54 stealth fighter fundamentally misunderstand Moscow's strategy.

A broad disconnect exists between how Western analysts think about the war and how Russia sees the war at a strategic level, as it does not intend to wage a high-tech war using the weapons from the last war.

John Rossomando

John Rossomando is an experienced national security and counterterrorism analyst and researcher who writes for Newsmax and has been featured in numerous publications and has been consulted by numerous U.S. government agencies.

