Russia's Low-Cost War Strategy Grinds Down Ukraine

Pro-Ukrainian narratives that highlight Russia's reduced ability to produce "wonder weapons" such as the T-14 Armata tank or the Su-54 stealth fighter fundamentally misunderstand Moscow's strategy.
A broad disconnect exists between how Western analysts think about the war and how Russia sees the war at a strategic level, as it does not intend to wage a high-tech war using the weapons from the last war.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin