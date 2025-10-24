WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: poland | refusal | nord stream | sabotage | suspect | firestorm

Nord Stream Saga Deepens as Poland Defies Germany in Extradition

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Friday, 07 November 2025 08:06 AM EST

Poland tossed a diplomatic grenade into Europe's already fractured political landscape.

In a stunning and bewildering move, a Warsaw court on Oct. 17 rejected Germany's request to extradite a Ukrainian diver accused of helping sabotage the Nord Stream pipelines in 2022 — and ordered his immediate release.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Poland tossed a diplomatic grenade into Europe's already fractured political landscape.
poland, refusal, nord stream, sabotage, suspect, firestorm
1123
2025-06-07
Friday, 07 November 2025 08:06 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved