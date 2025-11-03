Justice Jackson Conflates Disabilities, Race in Redistricting Saga

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson ignited fierce backlash by equating alleged voting challenges among Black voters to physical disabilities, arguing for mandatory race-based remedies in voting maps akin to ADA-mandated wheelchair ramps.
Her controversial oral arguments were made in the consolidated cases (Louisiana v. Callais and Robinson v. Callais) that concluded Oct. 15, with no decision issued as of now. Justices appeared open to curbing Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act (VRA), potentially limiting race's role in redistricting and reshaping Southern House seats toward GOP gains.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin