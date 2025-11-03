WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: ketanji brown jackson | black | race | disabilities | redistricting | supreme court

Justice Jackson Conflates Disabilities, Race in Redistricting Saga

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 05 November 2025 08:10 AM EST

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson ignited fierce backlash by equating alleged voting challenges among Black voters to physical disabilities, arguing for mandatory race-based remedies in voting maps akin to ADA-mandated wheelchair ramps.

Her controversial oral arguments were made in the consolidated cases (Louisiana v. Callais and Robinson v. Callais) that concluded Oct. 15, with no decision issued as of now. Justices appeared open to curbing Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act (VRA), potentially limiting race's role in redistricting and reshaping Southern House seats toward GOP gains.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson ignited fierce backlash by equating alleged voting challenges among Black voters to physical disabilities, arguing for mandatory race-based remedies in voting maps akin to ADA-mandated wheelchair ramps.
ketanji brown jackson, black, race, disabilities, redistricting, supreme court
1070
2025-10-05
Wednesday, 05 November 2025 08:10 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved