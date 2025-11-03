Justice Dept. Confronts 'Depravity' of '764' Child Predator Ring

The Justice Department continued its assault on what it terms nihilistic violent extremists (NVEs) with the arrest of a California teenager charged with sex crimes against minors and animal crushing, Attorney General Pam Bondi's office announced last month.

The teen's arrest was the latest in an effort to dismantle a vicious criminal network known as "764," a loose network of violent predators who befriend teenagers on various social media platforms. Once in contact, the predators lure children into creating pornography, which they then use to pressure them to cut themselves, injure family pets and, in some cases, commit suicide.