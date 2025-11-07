India, China Battle for Indian Ocean Supremacy

The Indian Ocean is becoming the next frontier in the struggle for global naval dominance.
India seeks to challenge the growing power of China's People's Liberation Army Navy. India is the only nation in Asia with the heft to counter China. Although China and India belong to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), both sides harbor mistrust.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin