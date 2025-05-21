FBI Chief Patel, DHS Sec. Noem Wage War on Chinese Marijuana Operations

FBI Director Kash Patel and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem can add busting up illegal Chinese marijuana growing operations in rural Maine to their to-do lists following a hearing in the Senate.
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, pleaded with Patel and Noem to eradicate what she said is more than 270 Chinese-backed illegal marijuana operations in Maine, which produce an estimated $4.3 billion in illicit revenue each year.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin