Tags: hungary | cpac | europe | conservatism | viktor orban

'Make Europe Great Again': CPAC Hungary Unites Global Right

Guests stand or walk outside the venue of an offshoot meeting of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Budapest, Hungary.

Wednesday, 04 June 2025 07:55 AM EDT

The fourth annual CPAC Hungary, held in Budapest, the geographical heart of Europe, on May 29–30, signaled not just a gathering of conservative minds but the launch of what speakers hailed as a patriotic renaissance across the West.

With the official theme, "The Age of Patriots," and the historic backdrop of President Donald Trump's return to the White House, the tone was one of defiance, renewal, and unity against globalist forces threatening national sovereignty.

Wednesday, 04 June 2025 07:55 AM
