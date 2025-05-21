WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: golden dome | hank cooper | ronald reagan | donald trump | missile defense

Reagan-Era Defense Chief on Golden Dome: Moving Past Cold War Doctrines

An aerial view of the pentagon (Dreamstime)

By    |   Thursday, 22 May 2025 07:54 AM EDT

In the wake of President Donald Trump's unveiling of the Golden Dome missile defense initiative, Reagan-era Strategic Defense Initiative Director Henry F. "Hank" Cooper delivered a forceful endorsement, calling the program a long-overdue realization of space-based defense concepts he helped pioneer more than 30 years ago.

"I think we only need to build what we knew was possible three decades ago," Cooper told Newsmax, pointing to the legacy of Reagan's Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI) and its once-promising Brilliant Pebbles concept.

John Mills

Col. John Mills, ret., served 33 years in the Army and also as a senior civilian in government and at national security-related think tanks.  He is the former director of cybersecurity policy in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
In the wake of President Donald Trump's unveiling of the Golden Dome missile defense initiative, Reagan-era Strategic Defense Initiative Director Henry F. "Hank" Cooper delivered a forceful endorsement.
golden dome, hank cooper, ronald reagan, donald trump, missile defense
641
2025-54-22
Thursday, 22 May 2025 07:54 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved