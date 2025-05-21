Reagan-Era Defense Chief on Golden Dome: Moving Past Cold War Doctrines

In the wake of President Donald Trump's unveiling of the Golden Dome missile defense initiative, Reagan-era Strategic Defense Initiative Director Henry F. "Hank" Cooper delivered a forceful endorsement, calling the program a long-overdue realization of space-based defense concepts he helped pioneer more than 30 years ago.
"I think we only need to build what we knew was possible three decades ago," Cooper told Newsmax, pointing to the legacy of Reagan's Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI) and its once-promising Brilliant Pebbles concept.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
John Mills ✉
Col. John Mills, ret., served 33 years in the Army and also as a senior civilian in government and at national security-related think tanks. He is the former director of cybersecurity policy in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.