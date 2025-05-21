Reagan-Era Defense Chief on Golden Dome: Moving Past Cold War Doctrines

In the wake of President Donald Trump's unveiling of the Golden Dome missile defense initiative, Reagan-era Strategic Defense Initiative Director Henry F. "Hank" Cooper delivered a forceful endorsement, calling the program a long-overdue realization of space-based defense concepts he helped pioneer more than 30 years ago.

"I think we only need to build what we knew was possible three decades ago," Cooper told Newsmax, pointing to the legacy of Reagan's Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI) and its once-promising Brilliant Pebbles concept.