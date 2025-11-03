INSA Poll: Germans Sour on Aid for Ukrainian Refugees

A new poll delivered a political wake-up call to Berlin — and perhaps to Brussels.
According to a survey by INSA for the Bild newspaper, 66% of Germans oppose granting welfare payments to unemployed Ukrainian migrants.
