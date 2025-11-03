WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: germany | citizens | oppose | welfare | ukraine | refugees

INSA Poll: Germans Sour on Aid for Ukrainian Refugees

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 12 November 2025 06:30 AM EST

A new poll delivered a political wake-up call to Berlin — and perhaps to Brussels.

According to a survey by INSA for the Bild newspaper, 66% of Germans oppose granting welfare payments to unemployed Ukrainian migrants.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
A new poll delivered a political wake-up call to Berlin – and perhaps to Brussels.According to a survey by INSA for the Bild newspaper, 66% of Germans oppose granting welfare payments to unemployed Ukrainian migrants.
germany, citizens, oppose, welfare, ukraine, refugees
1032
2025-30-12
Wednesday, 12 November 2025 06:30 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved