WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: drudge | liberal | conservative | influence | politics | donald trump | media bias

Drudge's Leftward Tilt Triggers Sharp Decline in Influence, New Data Suggests

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 07 July 2025 08:02 AM EDT

Once a titan of conservative media, the Drudge Report has seen its influence and traffic plummet since adopting a left-leaning, anti-Trump and anti-MAGA stance beginning circa 2020, new data suggests.

The data, exclusively provided to Newsmax by Similarweb, a digital market intelligence company, reveals a stark 41% drop in Drudge Report traffic from May 2020 to May 2025, far outpacing a broader decline among most of its competitors.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Once a titan of conservative media, the Drudge Report has seen its influence and traffic plummet since adopting a left-leaning, anti-Trump and anti-MAGA stance beginning circa 2020, new data suggests.
drudge, liberal, conservative, influence, politics, donald trump, media bias
1298
2025-02-07
Monday, 07 July 2025 08:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved