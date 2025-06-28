Drudge's Leftward Tilt Triggers Sharp Decline in Influence, New Data Suggests

Once a titan of conservative media, the Drudge Report has seen its influence and traffic plummet since adopting a left-leaning, anti-Trump and anti-MAGA stance beginning circa 2020, new data suggests.

The data, exclusively provided to Newsmax by Similarweb, a digital market intelligence company, reveals a stark 41% drop in Drudge Report traffic from May 2020 to May 2025, far outpacing a broader decline among most of its competitors.