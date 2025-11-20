Former CIA Chief Urges Caution With New Syrian Leader

Former CIA Director Gen. David Petraeus argued Tuesday at the National Conference on U.S.-Arab Relations in Washington, D.C., that the United States must adopt a "trust but verify" posture toward Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa.
Petraeus faced widespread criticism in September for offering effusive praise to the self-proclaimed Syrian leader during a conversation at the Concordia Summit in New York. As a moderator, Petraeus declined to press al-Sharaa on his past association with al-Qaida.
