WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: david petraeus | syria | caution | ahmad al-sharaa

Former CIA Chief Urges Caution With New Syrian Leader

President Donald Trump greets Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa at the White House on Nov. 10. (AP)

By    |   Friday, 21 November 2025 07:20 AM EST

Former CIA Director Gen. David Petraeus argued Tuesday at the National Conference on U.S.-Arab Relations in Washington, D.C., that the United States must adopt a "trust but verify" posture toward Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Petraeus faced widespread criticism in September for offering effusive praise to the self-proclaimed Syrian leader during a conversation at the Concordia Summit in New York. As a moderator, Petraeus declined to press al-Sharaa on his past association with al-Qaida.

John Rossomando

John Rossomando is an experienced national security and counterterrorism analyst and researcher who writes for Newsmax and has been featured in numerous publications and has been consulted by numerous U.S. government agencies.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Former CIA Director Gen. David Petraeus argued Tuesday at the National Conference on U.S.-Arab Relations in Washington, D.C., that the United States must adopt a "trust but verify" posture toward Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa.
david petraeus, syria, caution, ahmad al-sharaa
1004
2025-20-21
Friday, 21 November 2025 07:20 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved