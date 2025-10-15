WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: big tech | midterms | algorithm | meta | google | youtube

Big Tech's Quiet War on Conservative Voices Before Midterms

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 03 November 2025 08:09 AM EST

In recent months, a quiet but profound shift has taken place across the digital landscape.

Meta "upgraded" its content moderation to what it calls "AI-driven integrity systems." Google's YouTube rolled out an automated "election misinformation filter" that flags political videos for "limited visibility." Even X, Elon Musk's self-proclaimed "free speech platform," has quietly introduced algorithmic throttling mechanisms to reduce what it labels as "borderline content."

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
In recent months, a quiet but profound shift has taken place across the digital landscape.
big tech, midterms, algorithm, meta, google, youtube
1171
2025-09-03
Monday, 03 November 2025 08:09 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved