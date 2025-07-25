Alaska Radar Test Key Part of Golden Dome Implementation

A critical event in the operational success of President Donald Trump's proposed Golden Dome missile defense system occurred June 23 in Alaska.
The U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) led a joint test, in cooperation with the U.S. Space Force and U.S. Northern Command, in which the Long-Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR) at Clear Space Force Station, Alaska, "successfully acquired, tracked and reported missile target data to the Command-and-Control Battle Management and Communications (C2BMC)" system.
