WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: alaska | radar | test | donald trump | golden dome | missiles

Alaska Radar Test Key Part of Golden Dome Implementation

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., after he announced his plans for the "Golden Dome," a national ballistic and cruise missile defense system. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 31 July 2025 11:48 AM EDT

A critical event in the operational success of President Donald Trump's proposed Golden Dome missile defense system occurred June 23 in Alaska.

The U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) led a joint test, in cooperation with the U.S. Space Force and U.S. Northern Command, in which the Long-Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR) at Clear Space Force Station, Alaska, "successfully acquired, tracked and reported missile target data to the Command-and-Control Battle Management and Communications (C2BMC)" system.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
A critical event in the operational success of President Donald Trump's proposed Golden Dome missile defense system occurred June 23 in Alaska.The U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) led a joint test, in cooperation with the U.S. Space Force and U.S. Northern Command, in...
alaska, radar, test, donald trump, golden dome, missiles
1027
2025-48-31
Thursday, 31 July 2025 11:48 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved