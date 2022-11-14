Zionist Group Leader to Newsmax: Trump Deserves Nobel Peace Prize

Former President Donald Trump deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for his achievements in the Middle East, Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) President Mort Klein told Newsmax on Monday.

Klein, whose organization honored Trump on Sunday night, said on "Wake Up America" that Trump still should be honored for spearheading The Abraham Accords.

"It is astonishing that [former] President [Barack] Obama won a Nobel Peace Prize a month after he's president for nothing," Klein said. "Yasser Arafat, the terrorist, won a Nobel Peace Prize. This man [Trump] made peace with Bahrain, UAB, Morocco, and Sudan called the Abraham Accords, peace deals that were never imaginable.

"People are not appreciating how much he did for peace in the Middle East, which affects the United States of America."

At a gala Sunday night, the ZOA awarded Trump its Theodor Herzl Medallion, previously presented to former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, former President Harry Truman, and former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, among others.

"Donald Trump has been the greatest president for Israel, and for U.S.-Israel relations ever in the White House. He clearly deserved this award," Klein told Newsmax. "He moved the embassy to Jerusalem. He said that Jews had every right to live in Judea and Samaria, the West Bank. He had the strongest sanctions on Iran. And he stopped money to the Palestinians."

Klein then lambasted President Joe Biden for again sending money to the Palestinian Authority.

"I'm sorry to say, that Joe Biden not only reinstituted the $500 million, he now gives the Palestinian Authority $800 million, ignoring the fact that they pay Arabs to murder Americans and Jews and names school streets and sports teams after murderers," Klein said.

With former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu again attempting to form a government, Klein was asked about the relationship between Netanyahu and Biden.

"Joe Biden and Netanyahu have been friends for a long, long time, and the problem is Joe Biden has been hostile to Israel," Klein told Newsmax. "He's promoting establishing a Palestinian terror state which is a dictatorship, which is a terrorist dictatorship. As well as criticizing members of the new [Israeli] government that's being formed."

Klein pointed out that Biden never criticized Palestinian leadership that included radical terrorists.

"There is a problem, and the problem stems from my own government here in America, Joe Biden, who's not looking at it rationally or fairly," Klein said. "Netanyahu has his hands full trying to deal with that."

