Rep. Zinke to Newsmax: Harris-Walz Is a Socialist Ticket

By    |   Friday, 23 August 2024 09:50 PM EDT

Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., told Newsmax on Friday that Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Gov. Tim Walz “are socialist, if not communist in some areas.”

With the Democratic National Convention in the rearview mirror, Americans had a chance to hear the policies that Harris would implement if she were to win the presidency in November. One of Harris’ more controversial plans was to implement price controls in an effort to cap the cost of everyday food items.

Zinke said Harris’ speech was evidence that the Democrats "don’t have any policy."

"Their policies fail, and socialism doesn't work. And look, America is not socialist. These two candidates are socialist, if not communist in some areas such as sanctuary cities," he during an appearance on “Prime News.”

Zinke added that "Americans are figuring out" the media manipulation of the Harris campaign.

"When Harris said President Biden was in great shape, that was a lie. When they said inflation was Donald Trump’s fault, that was a lie. So, Americans are figuring it out," he said.

Friday, 23 August 2024 09:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

