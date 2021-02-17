Rep. Zeldin to Newsmax TV: New Yorkers Have to Save State, Purge Cuomo

Rep. Lee Zeldin lambasted Gov. New York Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday for a host of issues, telling Newsmax TV that he and his fellow New Yorkers have to shed the three-term Democrat from office next year.

“I feel like New Yorkers have to save our state,” the 41-year-old Republican said on “Greg Kelly Reports.” “Right now with our freedoms, our taxes, public safety – we saw the ‘defund the police’ movement in New York City the cashless bail out of Albany – people are leaving our state and they’re not looking to ever come back.”

Zeldin, who represents New York’s 1st Congressional District on the eastern half of Long Island, decried Cuomo’s approach to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, with social and economic restrictions that he suggested have resulted in “boarded-up businesses” in New York City and empty store fronts defaced by graffiti.

“And this guy thinks his hard work is done now, (that) now is where the point you write self-congratulatory books to praise your own leadership, to accept Emmy awards and what not,” said Zeldin, a four-term congressman and U.S. Army Reserve officer. “I think it’s really important for voters to take control of our destiny and save the state and get this guy out of office next November.”