Yuriy Sak to Newsmax: Ukraine Needs 'Whatever Means' to Fight

No nation wants the war in Ukraine to end more than the people of its country, but for that to happen it needs "permission to use whatever means it has," including the use of more than a limited amount of U.S.-made weapons to launch attacks into Russian territory, Yuriy Sak, adviser to the Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine, told Newsmax on Saturday.

"We need the permission to use whatever means we have because we are entitled as a nation to that permission by international law," Sak said in an interview with Newsmax's "America Right Now." "I want to be able to protect my children, the children of my neighbors. So there is only one way to end this war, which is Ukraine's victory on the battlefield. And that is possible with the support of our partners."

He added that "today is the International Day of Protecting of Children," but "last night, millions of Ukrainian children were snapped by their parents from their beds at night, middle of the night, and had to be, in the bomb shelter out of fear of being killed. So nobody wants. We pray to God every day that this war ends with our just victory and our just peace."

Ukraine, he added, has been trying to build up its own defense industry bast, including its own equipment, as it understands it can't rely on the support of its partners indefinitely.

President Joe Biden on Thursday gave Ukraine permission to use American weaponry to strike inside Russia, but only for the limited purpose of defending Kharkiv.

"This latest decision is very important for Ukraine," Sak said. "There will be a peace summit, on the 14th of June in Switzerland and we hope this will take us closer to finding a just peace in Ukraine and making sure that this war stops terrorizing not just Ukraine."

However, Russia "continues to blackmail the world with nuclear weapons" while partnering with rogue countries like Iran, he said.

"Last night, 47 drones that were used on Ukraine were Iranian drones," said Sak. "Last night, 53 missiles, a combination of ballistic and cruise missiles were flying all over Ukraine."

In addition, the Polish air force were up because some of the missiles flew close to the border of the NATO country, he said.

He also said he wanted to thank the American taxpayers for standing with Ukraine, because "the support of the American people is one of the key ingredients to our resilience. The war that was supposed to end in three days, it's still going and we are standing more than two years in this large-scale invasion."

Kurt Volker, a former U.S. ambassador to NATO, was also on Saturday's program, and told Newsmax that the Biden administration has "finally realized" that it can't tell Ukraine not to fight back, but still, Russia is using unlimited attacks against Ukraine from anywhere within its own territory.

"[They are] hitting everything they can, energy infrastructure, schools, hospitals, buildings, apartment buildings, port facilities, you name it," Volker said. "this lifting of restrictions is still very limited. It is only around Kharkiv, in Russian territory. It's only certain weapons. Not all types of weapons. We should lift all the restrictions. We need to send a message to Vladimir Putin from Ukraine that they can hit back, and therefore they should be careful. Rather than for Putin to feel that he's being protected."

