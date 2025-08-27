Study: DEI Still Present in Higher Ed Hiring Practices

The Heterodox Academy (HxA), a nonprofit education resource organization, reported that questions from many colleges and universities to job applicants still find ways to address diversity, equity and inclusion in their initial contacts.

This occurs despite wide-ranging policy changes and orders coming from the Trump administration and individual states.

The DEI study reviewed over 10,000 college and university job advertisements for the 2024-25 academic year and found that just over 22% were looking for DEI-related materials or even DEI statements from applicants.

The study indicated some institutions of higher learning were doing their best to cover their approach.

"DEI statement requests take remarkably varied forms: In states with bans on the use of DEI statements in faculty hiring at public institutions, some public institutions have adapted by asking applicants to give DEI-related information in cover letters, teaching philosophies, and other application materials."

Released in July, the study indicated, "Only 15.6% of job ads requesting DEI statements mention viewpoint diversity concepts, suggesting that most requests for DEI statements focus on demographic diversity rather than intellectual or ideological diversity."

DEI has been a target of President Donald Trump during his second term in the White House. It was one of the first issues he addressed with an executive order within hours of taking the oath of office.

Trump's DEI order started out pointing an accusing finger at DEI being imposed on America by former President Joe Biden.

"The Biden Administration forced illegal and immoral discrimination programs, going by the name 'diversity, equity, and inclusion,' into virtually all aspects of the Federal Government, in areas ranging from airline safety to the military."

The Trump Jan. 20, 2025, order initiated the elimination of all DEI policies and offices within the federal government and took steps to force institutions receiving federal funding to do the same.

The study authors wrote that, based on their findings, general policy and even direct legislative attempts to curb DEI have had limited success.

"The different ways that DEI statements are solicited in these job advertisements suggests that legislative approaches to eliminating their pernicious use in faculty hiring may have mixed results."