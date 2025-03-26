KT McFarland to Newsmax: Dems, Legacy Media Can't Bear Successful Trump Military Op

Democrats and the legacy media "cannot stand the fact that this was yet another [President] Donald Trump successful military operation," former Trump deputy national security adviser to the U.S. KT McFarland said to Newsmax Wednesday.

"They're now opening up the Red Sea; they're taking out the Houthis who have diverted global shipping just with a few guys in Yemen. And President Trump has done what [former] President Biden should have done," McFarland said Wednesday during an appearance on "Newsline."

"Now, the Democrats and the left and the legacy media can't bear to report on another Trump success, so they're all fixated on this little thing," McFarland said. "Obviously, the administration screwed up, this guy should not have been on this group chat, but nothing really significant other than inside stories were shared."

"There's no national security information. There's no war plans. In fact, I think [The Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey] Goldberg has a little bit of explaining he needs to do with the American people. … he flat out lied. This is not a credible journalist; this is a guy who has shown in the past that he has the ability to take a nugget of a story and then spin it into something completely negative," she added.

The Atlantic on Wednesday released the entire Signal chat among senior national security officials, showing that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth provided the exact timings of warplane launches and when bombs would drop — before the men and women flying those attacks against Yemen's Houthis this month on behalf of the United States were airborne.

The disclosure follows two intense days during which leaders of Trump's intelligence and defense agencies have struggled to explain how details — that current and former U.S. officials have said would have been classified — wound up on an unclassified Signal chat that included Goldberg.

