Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: US the 'Leader of the Free World'

The United States is the leader of the free world and "it is up to us as we show up to fight and as we fight to free people and to defend our homeland," says Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.

"What we have to realize is that the United States of America is the leader of the free world, and it is up to us as we show up to fight and as we fight to free people and to defend our homeland and to make certain that when we do free other countries when we go in, and we fight just as you talk about what happened on D-Day and at Battle of the Bulge and through World War II, we came to free people and to free people from oppression," Blackburn said Saturday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

Blackburn was speaking from France where she remembered D-Day on its 80th anniversary.

"There is a new axis of evil," the congresswoman continued, "and it is Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea.

"And what we have to do as members of the US Senate is to keep our attention on the fact that our allies need to know that they are our ally, and our enemies need to fear us, and they need to know that if they attack us, that we are going to hunt them down."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com