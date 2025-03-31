Scott Walker to Newsmax: Turnout Will Decide Crucial Wis. Judicial Race

Voter turnout will decide the outcome of a pivotal judicial election Tuesday in Wisconsin, former Republican Gov. Scott Walker told Newsmax on Monday morning.

Liberal Democrat Susan Crawford opposes conservative Republican Brad Schimel in a race to determine the ideological makeup of the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

President Donald Trump won the Badger State in 2024 by less than a percentage point.

Appearing on "Wake Up America," Walker was asked about the Crawford-Schimel race less than 24 hours before polls open.

"It is razor thin," Walker told co-hosts Sharla McBride and Marc Lotter. "The last poll had it 47 up. I think that's pretty consistent. It's all about turnout."

"If we get just over 60% of the people who voted last fall for Donald Trump to vote in this election for Brad Schimel, he will win. And I think that's part of the reason why Elon Musk came last night."

Musk gave out $1 million checks on Sunday to two Wisconsin voters, declaring them spokespeople for his political group, ahead of the election.

One reason Republicans are eager to see Schimel win is Democrats want to use the court to change the makeup of the state's U.S. House districts.

"[Democrats] ignore the reality that all the Democratic votes are packed in Milwaukee and Madison, where the two Democrats in the U.S. Representatives are at," Walker said. "But beyond that argument, they've said it repeatedly now — they first said it in fundraising calls, now they're saying it on video — this race is really about packing the Supreme Court with four justices."

"Now, remember, they have a 4-3 liberal majority now, but one of the four is retiring. And she's someone who's been on the bench for more than 25 years. So she understands you can't just change that if you're going to uphold the law. They don't care about the law."

Walker said Democrats want Crawford to get on the court and help redistricting efforts to add two or three U.S. House seats for the party.

"That's why anyone who voted for Donald Trump and [Vice President] J.D. Vance in Wisconsin has to get out tomorrow on April 1; no fooling" he said.

The House majority, currently 218-213 for Republicans with four vacancies, isn't the only important issue that will be affected by the Crawford-Schimel race.

"Somebody asked me what's on the line. I said, 'Everything,'" Walker said. "Not only is it the House majority and what that means for Donald Trump, but here in Wisconsin, all the reforms that I signed into law as governor. Voter ID, Act 10, the $35-plus billion of saving we've seen over the last few years, school choice, expansion, right to work, you name it — every major reform they can't win when it comes to getting enough legislators elected."

"On top of that, you've got Susan Crawford, who even the Milwaukee paper has said has given significantly shorter sentences for some of the worst offenders. People like convicted felons who have raped 4- or 5- or 6-year-old girls This is someone who doesn't belong on any court, let alone the highest court in the land."

