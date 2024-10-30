Rep. Derrick Van Orden to Newsmax: RFK Jr. Doing 'Best Job' Boosting Trump

Former Democrat Robert F. Kennedy is "doing a very, very good job" boosting former President Donald Trump ahead of Election Day in Wisconsin, Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., said Wednesday.

Kennedy and former Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who announced last week she has officially joined the Republican Party, have "done such a great job" campaigning for Trump, Van Orden told "Wake Up America" after they appeared together at a rally in Madison on Tuesday.

"They're doing a very, very good job — the best job they can — Kennedy is getting out telling folks to vote for Donald Trump," Van Orden said.

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected Kennedy's request to withdraw his name from the battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin, where he could pull votes away from former President Donald Trump. According to state election officials who argued against the request, early and absentee voting has already begun in Wisconsin and Michigan and therefore, it is too late to remove Kennedy's name.

Kennedy would "have to die to be removed from the ballot" for president in Wisconsin according to state law, despite attempts to have his name removed after he dropped out of the race and endorsed Trump, according to Van Orden.

"The issue is the Wisconsin state Constitution says," the congressman continued, "once you're on the ballot, past a certain calendar day you literally have to die to be removed from the ballot."

"Thank God that he's still on the ballot because the alternative is less than optimal," Van Orden joked, adding, on serious note, "this is the most important election I can think of, certainly in my lifetime, possibly in the entire history of our country, so if you've got time to go vote today, go vote."

