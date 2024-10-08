WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: willie brown | relationship | kamala harris | character | donald trump | election | president

Willie Brown to Newsmax: Kamala Harris 'Selling Her Character' for Election

Tuesday, 08 October 2024 09:45 PM EDT

In a Tuesday interview on Newsmax, former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown reflected on his past relationship with Vice President Kamala Harris and how she is positioning herself in the 2024 presidential race.

Brown, who previously served as both a mentor and partner to Harris, spoke on Newsmax's new show "Finnerty" about the 2024 presidential race, stating that Harris is "selling her character and herself in the way she needs to" in order to win the election.

Brown, 90, dated Harris briefly in the mid-1990s while serving as the speaker of the California State Assembly. At the time, Harris was 29 and building her career in law.

When asked about where the race between Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump stands today, Brown responded, "Well, the people will make their decision, as you say, in 27 or 28 days. I think they will compare what she says now to what her opponent, Mr. Trump, says, and they will make that decision between the two, not between you and me, but between the two candidates. Period."

Despite their romantic history, Brown has been open about his role in helping Harris rise in California politics, but he stopped short of suggesting that their personal relationship had any lasting influence on her career trajectory.

Harris, who currently serves as vice president under Joe Biden, has made history as the first woman of color to hold that office.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana.

