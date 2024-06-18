Will Scharf to Newsmax: Stunning How Dems Say Biden's Health Is OK

Will Scharf, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Friday that despite their best efforts, Democrats cannot convince Americans that President Joe Biden's health is not in decline.

The White House has been on the defensive after a recent video at the G-7 summit in Italy showed Biden wandering away from a group of leaders and needing to be retrieved by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Plus, in another video of a fundraiser in Los Angeles on Saturday, Biden looked frozen on the stage before Barack Obama grabbed him by the arm and guided him off the stage.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called such instances at Monday's briefing "cheap fakes" — a term resembling "deepfake," which is an image or recording altered and manipulated to misrepresent someone doing or saying something that was not actually done or said. She claimed what happened in the videos was being falsely reported.

"It's absolutely stunning that the left is denying what any American can just see with our eyes, which is that Joe Biden's health is failing," Scharf told "Prime News" and guest host Rick Leventhal. "He's incapable of discharging his obligations as president. And we all knew that from special counsel Robert Hur's report, which said that Joe Biden couldn't stand trial for his mishandling of classified documents because any jury in America would view him as sort of a kindly old man with a failing memory and would show such sympathy for him that they wouldn't convict.

"If he's not fit to stand trial, he's clearly not fit to be president of the United States of America. And him being led off stage by the arm, by Barack Obama, and falling over and tripping over himself. It all just adds up to the same conclusion, which is that Joe Biden is unfit to occupy the White House, and we need to get him out of there as quickly as humanly possible for the good of the country."

