Rep. Mace to Newsmax: Biden Victim of 'Elder Abuse'

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Friday that President Joe Biden is being subjected to "elder abuse" on the global stage, yet everyone from his family to the mainstream media is in on the cover-up.

Further, Mace told "Prime News" that Biden's family, namely first lady Jill Biden, should not be "putting him through another vicious election."

Mace's comments come amid propaganda from mainstream media about how mentally sharp Biden is, an assertion that defies what many Americans see several times a week. At 81, Biden is the oldest serving U.S. president.

"What is cheap and what is fake is the mainstream media defending Joe Biden, defending his lies, defending what is clearly incoherence," Mace told guest host Michael Grimm. "We've heard him not be able to put words together to make a sentence or formulate a sentence; wandering off on the world stage; shaking hands to no one, hands in midair.

"This is clearly elder abuse, and the media is covering it up. They won't tell the truth to the American people.

"And it's us up to us to show people what's really going on and how out of it Joe Biden is. It's clear that he is not the one in charge. And Americans ought to know, voters ought to know who's really pulling the strings, who's the master of the puppet of Joe Biden."

The president might not know it's time to retire but his family should, Mace said.

"Joe Biden has no idea what the heck is going on. And it's very sad, and honestly, it is elder abuse," she said. "His family should not be putting him through another vicious election. He should not be president of the United States. He doesn't have the mental acuity or the physical ability to do it."

