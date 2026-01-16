Whatley to Newsmax: Bring Back DOGE to Reduce Waste, Fraud

North Carolina Senate Republican candidate Michael Whatley told Newsmax on Friday that the national deficit is one of the biggest threats America faces.

"We are actually paying more every year to service our deficit than we are on national security," Whatley, who previously served as Republican National Committee chair, said on "Carl Higbie: FRONTLINE."

"It's an economic threat," Whatley added. "It's a national security threat. And we have got to get our fiscal house in order."

Whatley said major reforms are needed and praised efforts like the Department of Governmental Efficiency to help reduce waste in the federal government and reduce fraud.

"We need to use that reconciliation process to make true reforms that are going to make sure that we get our financial house in order," Whatley said.

"When you look at what Elon Musk brought to this administration out of the gate with DOGE, it was absolutely critical for not just what they found, but the process by which they found it and truly going at the fraud that was pervasive throughout the government," Whatley added.

"We need to do more. We need to get that process back up and running and very aggressively," Whatley continued.

Given the rampant fraud uncovered in Minnesota, Whatley said DOGE may be needed at the state level.

"What are the federal funds that are going out to these states being spent for?" Whatley said.

"Make sure they’re not going out in suitcases through the Minneapolis Airport," Whatley added.

