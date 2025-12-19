Sen. Ernst: Uncover the Federal 'Bloated Bureaucracy'

Following what she described as a "shocking report" from the group American Transparency that detailed the massive growth of the federal government and its payroll during the term of former President Joe Biden, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, has demanded full disclosure of everyone getting a federal paycheck.

Ernst's plan would require a complete list of everyone getting a federal paycheck, with the list published so all Americans can see who is getting what.



The senator said that Americans are paying for a "bloated bureaucracy."

Ernst's proposed legislation, the Where's the Workforce At? Listed by Duties and Office (Where's WALDO) Act, would force the Office of Personnel Management to create a published directory of federal employees showing what they're supposed to be doing and how much they are paid.

That is something currently impossible for Americans to review.

"Like a twisted game of reverse Secret Santa, taxpayers are gifting paychecks to bureaucrats who remain anonymous," said Ernst. "The American people should not be forced to play 'Where's Waldo?' when it comes to figuring out where federal workers are during the workday."

She said the time to do it is now. "I will be embracing the Christmas spirit by creating a list that anyone can check twice, to clearly state where every federal employee is and how much they are being paid," she said.

The American Transparency report on the federal bureaucracy detailed statistics that many Americans might not want to hear due to the staggering numbers.

Among the details in the report is that the federal government in 2024 disclosed 2.9 million workers and "the disclosed federal workforce costs the American taxpayer $673,000 per minute, $40.4 million per hour, and just under $1 billion per day."

The report showed that the growth of the payroll far outpaced the number of new jobs added. "While the number of federal employees grew by 5%, payroll grew nearly five times as much (24%) during the same time period."

Sen. Ernst earlier this month suggested that the Social Security Administration would do well for the country if it stopped sending benefit checks to dead people.

Ernst, who leads the Senate DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) Caucus and plans to retire at the end of her term in early 2027, said Congress must back enforcement with stronger guardrails to protect taxpayer dollars.