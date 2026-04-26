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Tags: britian | king charles | security | white house

UK, US Tighten Security Before King Charles Trip

Sunday, 26 April 2026 08:22 AM EDT

Britain's government remains in close ‌cooperation with U.S. security services ahead of King Charles' visit to the United States this week, a senior minister said on Sunday, after a ‌shooting at the White House Correspondents' ​dinner.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were rushed out ⁠of the dinner in Washington by ​Secret Service agents on Saturday night after a man ⁠opened fire on security personnel nearby.

Asked about the incident on Sky News, Darren Jones, chief secretary to ‌Prime Minister Keir Starmer, said ​the British government ‌and Buckingham Palace took the security of King Charles "very ‌seriously," with extensive discussions already underway that would continue over the coming days.

"In respect of ⁠His Majesty's visit ‌to the ⁠United States next week ... our security services obviously remain ⁠in ⁠close cooperation in advance of that," Jones added.

King Charles and ‌his wife, Camilla, are due to arrive in the United States on Monday for ‌a four-day ​trip that ‌includes a private meeting with Trump and an address to Congress, marking 250 years ​since the U.S. Declaration of Independence from British rule.  

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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Britain's government remains in close cooperation with U.S. security services ahead of King Charles' visit to the United States this week, a senior minister said on Sunday, after a shooting at the White House Correspondents' ​dinner.
britian, king charles, security, white house
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2026-22-26
Sunday, 26 April 2026 08:22 AM
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