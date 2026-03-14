Braun to Newsmax: Wash. 'Millionaires' Tax' Unconstitutional, Harmful

Washington state Senate Republican Leader John Braun criticized a proposal by Democratic lawmakers to create a new tax on high-income residents, calling the effort unconstitutional and damaging to the state’s economy.

Appearing Saturday on Newsmax TV’s "Saturday Agenda," Braun said the plan, often referred to as a "millionaires’ tax," reflects what he described as misguided policymaking by the Democratic majority in Olympia.

"Yeah, this is just a wrongheaded move that's going to put Washington's economy further in the wrong direction," Braun said.

"It's unconstitutional, it's unpopular, it's unnecessary if they follow reasonable budgeting practices," he argued.

Lawmakers in Washington state have agreed to pursue a tax targeting the state’s highest earners, a proposal supporters say could generate new revenue for government programs and help address what critics of the current system describe as a regressive tax structure.

Washington is one of a handful of states that does not levy a traditional income tax, relying instead on sales taxes and other consumption-based revenues.

Efforts to impose an income tax have historically faced significant resistance from voters.

Braun said the proposal disregards both the state constitution and the will of voters.

"It is unconstitutional. According to your state's constitution, you can't have an income tax," Braun said during the interview.

"Voters have soundly rejected referendums 11 times.

"Eleven times they've told those in Olympia we said no," he said.

The Republican leader also accused Democrats of pushing the proposal as a political power play rather than a fiscal necessity.

"This is just a power move by the Democrats in Washington state who think they can have anything they want and are, frankly, driving our economy into the dumpster," Braun said.

Supporters of a tax on wealthy residents argue Washington’s tax system places a disproportionate burden on lower- and middle-income households.

They say requiring the state’s top earners to pay more could provide additional funding for priorities such as education, housing, and social services.

Republicans have pushed back on that argument, saying the state should focus on controlling spending instead of creating new taxes.

Braun said the Legislature could address budget concerns through more disciplined fiscal management rather than imposing an income tax.

The proposal is expected to face significant debate in the Legislature and could trigger legal challenges if enacted, particularly over whether such a tax would comply with Washington’s constitution.

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