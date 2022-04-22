×
Cincinnati Bell Blocked This Ohio Town Hall!

Friday, 22 April 2022 11:15 AM

Last Wednesday Newsmax’s Town Hall in Ohio with J.D. Vance and Jim Renacci aired nation-wide on Newsmax, but customers of Cincinnati Bell were completely blacked out.

Cincinnati Bell carries 11 liberal news channels but recently dropped Newsmax.

Most of these liberal channels have far less viewership than Newsmax!

It’s a blatant act of censorship – and even Rand Paul is urging conservatives like you to CANCEL Cincinnati Bell!

Newsmax covers Ohio – but Cincinnati Bell doesn’t want you to see our reports!

Call Cincinnati Bell at 1-877-649-6332 or

Go to DropCincinnatiBell.com and Cancel them today!

Stories and Videos from Newsmax Town Hall in Ohio:

JD Vance to Newsmax: Trump 'Converts' Are His 'Best Defenders'

Jim Renacci to Newsmax: Trump Wants a 'Gov. Renacci, Not Gov. DeWine'

