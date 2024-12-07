Rep. Davidson to Newsmax: Hunter Biden Pardon Was Expected

People "would have been shocked" if President Joe Biden hadn't pardoned his son Hunter Biden and will also be shocked if he doesn't pardon other members of his family, Rep. Warren Davidson said on Newsmax Saturday.

"As you can tell from the repeated asks, people believed that it would happen the whole time," the Ohio Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend." "Hunter Biden pled guilty to charges that could put him in jail for 17 years on tax evasion, and that avoided prosecution for the most serious offenses."

President-elect Donald Trump was "right over the target" with his calls to investigate Biden and his family, but Democrats "impeached him for it," Davidson added.

"When Donald Trump asked the right questions, it activated the left's 'Long March machine,' where they took over every institution they could use to wield as a weapon against Donald Trump and anyone that would threaten the essentially the Biden crime family operation," he said.

Meanwhile, Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., also on Saturday's program, commented that even though Hunter Biden has been pardoned, the American people haven't pardoned him.

"We're going to continue the investigation because people expect accountability," said Meuser. "No one is truly above the law. And so Jamie Comer and his team and Warren Davidson and others will continue this."

The investigation won't take focus off priorities, he added.

"We're going to strengthen the economy," said Meuser. "We're going to strengthen our national security.

"We can do all of this. We're going to have one committee, however, that will continue to bring accountability. "

Meanwhile, Davidson said he's excited about Trump's incoming Department of Government Efficiency, adding that its leaders, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, are capable and proven.

"You have to change the mind of the public," said Davidson. "The reality is I wish we had one party that was actually for a smaller, more accountable government."

Both parties, he added, agreed on spending, leaving the government in debt for $36 trillion.

"If we had one party that really pushed for smaller, more accountable government when you have times like this, you would actually get a smaller government. And I think that's the challenge for DOGE," said Davidson.

"Can we actually break through the momentum? There are previous reports like Simpson-Bowles. They were great reports.

"They charted a path that could have put Social Security and Medicare on a sound footing. But Congress ignored them," he said.

There have been bills pending for years on spending, Davidson added, but at the same time, "you don't want to shut the whole government down, so the status quo just keeps going on and on. So hopefully they can break the momentum."

