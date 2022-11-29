Democrat Senators Express 'Deep Concerns' About Ending of Title 42

Four Democrat senators expressed "deep concerns" to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about the Biden administration's plans to end Title 42 health policy.

The removal of Title 42 is expected to create a surge migrants at the southern border.

The Trump administration enacted Title 42 during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, allowing quick removal of migrants at the border. On Nov. 15, a federal judge ruled it was "arbitrary and capricious" and no longer needed with the public health conditions of the country.

The policy expires Dec. 21.

"We have expressed concern with DHS' preparations for the end of Title 42, especially as the situation has deteriorated at times. Record annual encounters have led to untenable situations," Sens. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.; Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.; and Jon Tester, D-Mont., ​wrote in the letter made public on Monday.

"In Arizona, shelters have been forced well beyond capacity. This month, El Paso has seen over 700 migrants released directly onto city streets due to overcrowding. This is not safe, and creates a dangerous situation for migrants and communities," the letter continued.

Title 42 is responsible for more than 2.3 million migrant removals since March 2020. White House officials estimate the end of the policy to lead to 18,000 migrants crossing the southern border daily.

Samuel Guerra, a migrant from Venezuela, told The Post earlier this month that he would be among the "avalanche" of migrants entering the U.S. post-Title 42. He is one of the thousands of migrants living in tents not far from El Paso, Texas.

Mayorkas appeared before the Senate Homeland Security Committee earlier this month, insisting he has plans for dealing with the expected wave resulting from Title 42 being revoked.

"We are enhancing the consequences for unlawful entry, especially with respect to individuals who seek to evade law enforcement, including removal, detention and criminal prosecution when warranted," ​he said at the Nov. 17 hearing.

Before that hearing, Mayorkas signed a memorandum — the "DHS Plan for Southwest Border Security and Preparedness," anticipating the "migration levels will increase."

Republicans plan a series of investigations into the Biden administration's border policies. Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, expected to become speaker of the House, has already asked Mayorkas to step down or face impeachment.