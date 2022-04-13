Ex-Rep. Michael Grimm to Newsmax: I Saw Ukrainians Executed

Speaking on his trip back from Ukraine, former Rep. Michael Grimm told Newsmax of the atrocities he saw on his visit.

"I can tell you firsthand," Grimm, R-N.Y., said on "The Chris Salcedo Show," that there was "a family that was fleeing — they were obviously fleeing — and a mother, a baby, maybe 8 [or] 9 months old, another child and a father killed, shot, executed, point-blank range. That's just one example. Bodies in the streets; just left there. Again, executed! There's no question, this was not indiscriminate firing."

"So to me, there is definitely evidence of war crimes against these civilians. These were no military targets. They could not be confused as" military targets,'' he said.

"These were families with children, fleeing the scene to get out of there to safety. And they were literally just gunned down — executed in the streets."

"And then they booby-trapped some of the bodies. I mean, I was with a soldier that stepped four to five inches away from what we call [in] the Marine Corps 'toe popper' ... literally I screamed at him, 'stop, stop,' and I was yelling at the interpreter [to] tell him 'do not move!' Because he was that close, so they booby-trap the bodies. They left land mines behind. ... But it's a horrific scene."

"And again, compared to what I saw in the Middle East, compared to what I saw as an FBI agent ... this was even worse. The atrocities are astounding."

On Tuesday, on his trip to Iowa, President Joe Biden said, according to NBC, that he "called it genocide because it's become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out even the idea of being Ukrainian."

Grimm resigned from Congress on Jan. 5, 2015, after pleading guilty to federal tax fraud, according to The Washington Post. He ran for Congress again in 2018 but lost in the Republican primary to incumbent Dan Donovan.

