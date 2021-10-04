Rep. Mike Waltz to Newsmax: Democrats' Spending 'Will Bankrupt America'

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., told Newsmax that the spending planned in the two massive Democratic bills ''will bankrupt America.''

Democrats ''get all their freebies in. They get their social welfare state expanded; they reduce [the dollar amount] so the top line doesn't look as bad. But let me tell you what, this thing is absolutely going to bankrupt America,'' Waltz said Monday on ''Stinchfield.''

Waltz said that the bills currently passing through Congress, a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill, will likely get pared down, but will keep many of the social welfare programs the Democrats are pushing for that will make current entitlement programs such as Social Security and Medicare financially insolvent faster.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., ''actually said it best,'' Waltz said. ''He pointed out what Republicans been pointing out for years. We can't afford the Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security that we have now.

''As it currently exists, it is going to go insolvent, and we, as Republicans, need to make that case to seniors that if we allow them to massively triple this thing, and load it up, then it's going to go insolvent, and we're going to go bankrupt that much faster.''

Moderates Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., are holding up support for the infrastructure bill, which they support, until the cost is lowered on the reconciliation bill, which includes a Democratic wish list of programs such as free daycare and college, expanding Medicare and Medicaid, and several elements of the Green New Deal to fight climate change.

Waltz said the pair will likely fall for a Democratic accounting trick that will report funding the new programs for only a couple of years, thereby reducing the cost.

''They are going to shave the number down by just reducing the amount of years that it's authorized,'' he said. ''For example, when you're talking about free day care for everyone, basically government run daycare, instead of it being authorized, and scored, and paid for out to say, 2028, they'll cut it down to 2024 or 2025.

''They'll salami-slice that across the board, with all of the programs, so that way they can get the top lot number down, but they know once they get these government programs in place, it's going to be almost impossible to kill them.''

Manchin's and Sinema's votes are vital in the evenly split Senate, where all 50 Democrats' votes are needed with a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris to pass any legislation.

Waltz said the country needs an infrastructure bill, which does have some Republican support in the Senate, but using such accounting tricks only hides the real dangers in the current bills.

''It allows them to declare victory that they got it down from $3.5 trillion to, you know, $1.5 or $2 trillion, and get their infrastructure bill through, and the sad thing is, you know, the country needs infrastructure. And we need roads, ports, bridges we need an update of our 5-G.''

