Walid Phares to Newsmax: Iran Wants to Buy '4 Years'

On Sunday, the United States and Iran are expected to continue their talks in Oman with the primary goal of the Trump administration being to avoid igniting a larger conflict and Iran giving up its nuclear ambitions. Foreign policy analyst Walid Phares told Newsmax on Saturday that Iran "wants to buy exactly four years."

"But meanwhile, they want to maintain three important things: No. 1, full control of their own population because there is a revolution brewing; a full funding of their militias across the region; and three, the minimum they need also by buying some technology to achieve their nuclear goal," Phares said during an appearance on "Saturday Agenda."

Phares said Iran might need to wait only as long as the midterms if the Republicans lose the House.

"Now the Trump administration is trying to interdict these goals. And first is to stop them from actually completing the buildup of the nuclear weapon or buying some other technologies," he said.

