Rep. Walberg to Newsmax: Cheney Wants to Be Used by Pelosi, Dems

Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., on Newsmax Thursday said that GOP Rep. Liz Cheney’s selection to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s select committee that will investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is “all for perception purposes alone” and that Cheney seems to continue to “want to be used by those forces that want to keep former President Donald Trump at the forefront.”

Pelosi chose eight members to investigate the incident and will select five more in consultation with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Cheney is one of two GOP representatives who voted to create the committee. She was also one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for inciting the insurrection.

“It is imperative that we find the truth of that day and ensure that such an assault on our Capitol and Democracy cannot ever again happen,” Pelosi said in a statement Thursday.

Cheney said she was honored to be appointed.

“What happened on January 6th can never happen again,” the lawmaker said in a statement. “Those who are responsible for the attack need to be held accountable and this select committee will fulfill that responsibility in a professional, expeditious, and non-partisan manner.”

Walberg told "The Chris Salcedo Show" that the committee was formed to hold the America First movement back.

“We have the most to say, we have the most to give in this world. We have the greatest freedom and opportunities and that’s all that was going on, but Nancy Pelosi does not want that. … I’m sad that Liz has gone in this direction. I certainly didn’t know that of her in the past. For some reason she continues to want to be used by those forces that want to keep Trump at the forefront as opposed to what they aren’t doing.

“They aren’t securing the border, they aren’t dealing with fentanyl anymore, they’re not dealing with human trafficking, they’re not getting a budget done, they’re not doing anything the American people want including securing ourselves.”

