×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: volodymyr zelenskyy | ukraine | vladimir putin | war

Zelenskyy to Newsmax: Putin Wants Cease-Fire to Rebuild Forces

By    |   Wednesday, 20 September 2023 11:08 PM EDT

Russian President Vladimir Putin is hoping for a pause or cease-fire in his war against Ukraine in order to rebuild his battered military, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an exclusive interview with Newsmax on Wednesday night.

"He wants to have some pause," Zelenskyy told Newsmax host Greta Van Susteren. "He needs that because he lost the initiative on the battlefield, then he needs the pause to increase the production of artillery shells of different caliber as well as missiles. Sanctions did have an impact, but they're learning to circumvent those sanctions.

"... He needs the time in order to build up his army that was completely destroyed. And that's a fact because they have mobilized a lot of people and a lot of submachine guns right now in the hands of his young soldiers, but they're not professionals. They just mobilized people without experience. In order to train them, in order to have more people and weapons for his armed forces, he needs time."

Zelenskyy said a cease-fire will allow Putin to regroup, and once he regroups, he will continue with his plans of taking over Ukraine.

"It's not that Ukraine is winning the war," he said. "No, we didn't start the war; we don't want the war because we're losing people.

"But for Putin, a cease-fire is something that he needs a lot because he would be able to accumulate more weapons, more people, more soldiers for his armed forces, and then to start once again with the occupation."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and poltics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Russian President Vladimir Putin is hoping for a pause or cease-fire in his war against Ukraine in order to rebuild his battered military, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an exclusive interview with Newsmax on Wednesday night.
volodymyr zelenskyy, ukraine, vladimir putin, war
296
2023-08-20
Wednesday, 20 September 2023 11:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved