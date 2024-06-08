Kurt Volker to Newsmax: Linking Israel, Hamas Hurts UN Credibility

According to The Times of Israel, Israel and Hamas have been included in the United Nations' annual report by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' office, known as the "list of shame."

Kurt Volker, former U.S. ambassador to NATO, addressed Israel's being placed on the U.N.'s "list of shame" for alleged children's rights violations while appearing on Newsmax Saturday.

When asked if the U.S. president has done enough to push back on this narrative, he responded on "Wake Up America Weekend" by saying, "Well, first off, that just illustrates yet again how much credibility the U.N. lacks these days with China and Russia on the Security Council.

"These condemnations of Israel and equating them give some kind of moral equivalence with Hamas, which is a terrorist group that started these attacks on Oct. 7. It just undermines any credibility that the U.N. might have had left."

In a recent news release, the U.N. stated that women, girls and children overall are among those most exposed to danger in this conflict, and that as of 29 April 2024, of 34,488 Palestinians killed in Gaza, 14,500 have been children and 9,500 women.

The U.N.'s report documents rights violations against children involved in armed conflict. This is a significant development as it is the first time Israel and Hamas have been listed, alongside other entities such as Russia, the Islamic State, al-Qaida, Boko Haram, Afghanistan, Iraq, Myanmar, Somalia, Yemen, and Syria. Notably, Israel is considered the first democratic country featured on this list.

The announcement in Jerusalem has stirred up anger, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressing his disappointment by saying, "The U.N. has made a regrettable decision that places it on the wrong side of history by supporting Hamas extremists. The IDF [Israel Defense Forces] remains the most ethical army in the world, and no misguided action by the U.N. can alter that fact."

Meanwhile, four Israeli hostages taken by Hamas from a music festival during the group's Oct. 7 terrorist attack were rescued alive Saturday during a raid on the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, according to a joint statement by the IDF, the security service Shin Bet, and the Israeli police, CBS News reported.

Volker added, "Well, first off, it's great news for the individuals and their families. It's also a reminder that ... six, seven months after the Oct. 7 attack, Hamas is still holding hostages and still fighting against Israel. So it is a reminder that Israel has a right and a need to actually end Hamas' grip on Gaza."

Volker emphasized the need for the U.S. to focus more on the hostages, suggesting that the U.S. should work more closely with Israel to secure their release.

"It's not just a matter of talking about the hostages. It's a matter of actually strategizing, planning, and executing together with the Israelis to get them out. Some of them are American citizens, but all of them need to be released," Volker said.

