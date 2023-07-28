Vivek Ramaswamy to Newsmax: Shut Down FBI, Relocate Good Agents

Entrepreneur and Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy told Newsmax Friday that he would "shut down the FBI" and relocate the "15,000 agents who are doing good work" to other law enforcement agencies.

When asked about former President Donald Trump's legal troubles, Ramaswamy said on "John Bachman Now," "I don't look at my opportunities as a candidate, to be honest; I'm speaking on the side of principle here. I'm polling at third nationally across the Republican primary polls right now; it would be easier for me if Trump was eliminated from competition."

He said: "That's not the result I want to see. I want to win this race by convincing the voters that I'm the right person to lead our America First agenda forward. And I think it sets a dangerous precedent in this country when we have a party in power that uses police force to protect its own family members, while also using that police force to arrest and indict its political opponents."

Ramaswamy continued: "I was the first and most outspoken advocate for this view, and I stand by it today. It is wrong, and we have to stand for one standard of law in this country. That's what I'll restore if I'm elected."

He later elaborated on his plans for overhauling the Justice Department, saying: "I said I would shut down the FBI, yes. Twenty thousand people in back-office functions that are the source of politicization: They're going to have to go back into the private sector. But the 15,000 agents who are doing good work on the front lines, just executing their commands, their duties? They would move to the U.S. Marshals or to the DEA or to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network at the U.S. Treasury."

