×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: banana republic | donald trump | vivek ramaswamy | gop | indictments | weaponize | opponents

Ramaswamy Defends Trump: I Don't Want a 'Banana Republic'

By    |   Sunday, 23 July 2023 08:29 PM EDT

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy defended his political opponent, former President Donald Trump, over the slew of indictments he faces, noting that he doesn't want the United States to turn into a place whereby a weaponized prosecutorial system takes out political opponents.

During his appearance on "Fox News Sunday," Ramaswamy responded to criticism that he was defending Trump.

"I've been consistent all along," the biotech entrepreneur told Fox News host Shannon Bream, "that I would have made different judgments than Donald Trump made — that is why I'm running in this race for the presidency — the same race that he's in. Because I would have made different and, I believe, better judgments for the country."

"But a bad judgment is not the same thing as a crime," the GOP hopeful continued, "and when we conflate the two, that sets a dangerous precedent for this country. I don't want to see us become some banana republic where the party in power uses police force to arrest its political opponents."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy defended former President Donald Trump over the slew of indictments he faces, noting that he doesn't want the United States to turn into a place whereby a weaponized prosecutorial system takes out political opponents.
banana republic, donald trump, vivek ramaswamy, gop, indictments, weaponize, opponents
167
2023-29-23
Sunday, 23 July 2023 08:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved