Ramaswamy Defends Trump: I Don't Want a 'Banana Republic'

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy defended his political opponent, former President Donald Trump, over the slew of indictments he faces, noting that he doesn't want the United States to turn into a place whereby a weaponized prosecutorial system takes out political opponents.

During his appearance on "Fox News Sunday," Ramaswamy responded to criticism that he was defending Trump.

"I've been consistent all along," the biotech entrepreneur told Fox News host Shannon Bream, "that I would have made different judgments than Donald Trump made — that is why I'm running in this race for the presidency — the same race that he's in. Because I would have made different and, I believe, better judgments for the country."

"But a bad judgment is not the same thing as a crime," the GOP hopeful continued, "and when we conflate the two, that sets a dangerous precedent for this country. I don't want to see us become some banana republic where the party in power uses police force to arrest its political opponents."