Concerned Mother to Newsmax: Facing Lawsuit for Posting Info From FOIA Request

Debra Tisler, a concerned mother, told Newsmax that a Virginia school board is suing her over her Freedom of Information Act request to understand how the school district's "$3.6 billion" budget is being spent.

Appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Tisler says, "we were interested in some information based on our concerns about the decrease in spending for students in special education and general education. Parents like myself noticed that the return of what our students should have been receiving just wasn't there with a $3.6 billion budget, and there was an increase in overreach of attorneys and law firms in the handling of matters for our children, which we believe were obstructing our rights as parents as well. And so...I simply put in a FOIA request to see how much of our taxpaying dollars we're going towards...these obstructionist type actions by law firms."

Timothy Sandefur, the Goldwater Institute's vice president for litigation and Tisler's representative, says, "Debra got this information as she is legally allowed to do, and her friend Callie [Oettinger] published that information on her website, and the school district sued them and asked the court, ordered them to take this information down from the website in violation of their First Amendment rights."

Sandefur adds that "unfortunately," the court gave the go-ahead on requesting that the published FOIA information be taken down. But there will be a hearing on Friday, and Sandefur will ask the court that these women be allowed to exercise their freedom of speech.

