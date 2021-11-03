Rep. Jim Jordan to Newsmax: Most Americans Think Country Is on Wrong Track

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, pointed out on Newsmax that most Americans believe the country is on the wrong path, but he believes that in light of election wins by Republicans, the tides may be turning.

''Turns out when the message is, government is smarter than parents, and we're going to defund the police — most Americans don't like it. I mean, and then you couple that with the fact that — what was it? The survey this week, I think was like 71% of the country thinks we're on the wrong track,'' Jordan said on Wednesday's ''Eric Bolling: The Balance.''

Jordan was referring to an NBC News poll that found that nearly 7 in 10 Americans, including roughly half of Democrats, believe that the country is heading in the wrong direction.

''I think the real question should be, who are these 29%, who likes the inflation going up?'' Jordan said. ''Who likes the border in crisis? Who likes the supply chain problems? Who likes the price of gas at $3.50? Who likes the lack of respect?''

''When you put all that together,'' Jordan added, ''it's no wonder that Glenn Youngkin was elected last night'' in the Virginia governor's race.

Appearing alongside Jordan, Mark Meadows, former chief of staff to former President Donald Trump, added: ''I'm headed to Nevada because what you're starting to see now is this red wave is picking up, so I'll be in Nevada next week to take this and move this forward.

''But it also shows one other thing when parents of schoolchildren get involved. You know what, it makes for good politics.''

