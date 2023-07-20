Toensing and DiGenova to Newsmax: DA Weiss Threw Hunter Biden Case

David Weiss, the U.S. attorney for Delaware managing the five-year investigation into Hunter Biden over tax and gun charges, was compromised on several fronts, resulting in what many have called a sweetheart plea deal for the president's son, Victoria Toensing and her husband, Joe diGenova, told Newsmax on Thursday.

Hunter Biden will serve no jail time after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor tax evasion charges and a charge of illegally owning a gun as a drug addict. If Biden successfully meets the conditions of a diversion program, the gun charge will be removed from his record. A judge must approve the deal, and a hearing is set for July 26.

"Enough already about this Democratic mantra of [former President Donald] Trump appointing David Weiss," Toensing, a former deputy assistant attorney general in the Reagan Justice Department, told "The Chris Salcedo Show." "That is so politically misleading that it upsets the whole apple cart in the context on which people should view David Weiss.

"He had to be approved by two anti-Trump Democratic senators. We know Delaware well; Joe grew up there. [Weiss] has been a friend of the Bidens for ages. They knew he was a wuss when they kept him, and he wanted to eat lunch in that town again. So, what David Weiss has done is throw this case. You hear that litany of tax violations; you can't help but gag, it's so disgusting. The Democrats sit there and they're all in step, and they just kept saying he's a Trump appointee."

DiGenova, a former U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, said Weiss made several mistakes during the investigation, suggesting he did so because he had higher ambitions.

"I'm watching this guy, David Weiss, and I'm saying to myself, 'This guy, he's a nonentity,'" diGenova said. "No self-respecting U.S. attorney would ever tolerate what was done to him in these cases. As soon as the FBI and the IRS began to interfere in the investigation, he should have immediately either resigned or he should have sent in writing demands to the attorney general to fix what was going on. He did none of that. And the reason was, he wanted the next job. He wanted a judgeship.

"One of the most important things he did, which he had total control over, [was not] asking the defense attorneys for an extension of the statute of limitations so all the felony counts could continue to be considered," he added. "Why didn't he do that? He had total control over that, and it didn't get done."

Kim Reeves, a spokesperson for Weiss, declined to comment Thursday when contacted by Newsmax.

