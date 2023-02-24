Rep. Spartz to Newsmax: China Isn't Being 'Very Genuine'

Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., in an interview with Newsmax, criticized China's call for a cease-fire and peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

Spartz, who was born in Ukraine, made her comments Friday on "Wake Up America." Her remarks came on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Beijing claims to have a neutral stance in the war that began one year ago, but has also said it has a "no limits friendship" with Russia, The Associated Press said.

"I don't think anything China is doing is very genuine," she said. "I take everything with a grain of salt that China does. I think China, behind the scenes, will help Russia … If China wants to have collaborations with the West, they need to be under enormous pressure."

She also faulted the administration for not communicating enough with the American people about the strategic importance of aiding Ukraine's fight against Russia.

"This is a very important policy in the strategic interest in our country," she said. "If American people are uninformed they will not continue supporting" the war.

"I think communication has been terrible by the executive branch.

Spartz hailed the bravery of the Ukrainian people for standing up against the Russians. "This is the people's war," she said. "And when you have a people that do not want to be suppressed, it is very difficult to suppress and take over counties like that."

