×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: victoria spartz | china | ukraine | russia | cease-fire | peace talks

Rep. Spartz to Newsmax: China Isn't Being 'Very Genuine'

By    |   Friday, 24 February 2023 10:33 AM EST

Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., in an interview with Newsmax, criticized China's call for a cease-fire and peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

Spartz, who was born in Ukraine, made her comments Friday on "Wake Up America." Her remarks came on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Beijing claims to have a neutral stance in the war that began one year ago, but has also said it has a "no limits friendship" with Russia, The Associated Press said.

"I don't think anything China is doing is very genuine," she said. "I take everything with a grain of salt that China does. I think China, behind the scenes, will help Russia … If China wants to have collaborations with the West, they need to be under enormous pressure."

She also faulted the administration for not communicating enough with the American people about the strategic importance of aiding Ukraine's fight against Russia.

"This is a very important policy in the strategic interest in our country," she said. "If American people are uninformed they will not continue supporting" the war.

"I think communication has been terrible by the executive branch.

Spartz hailed the bravery of the Ukrainian people for standing up against the Russians. "This is the people's war," she said. "And when you have a people that do not want to be suppressed, it is very difficult to suppress and take over counties like that."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., in an interview with Newsmax, criticized China's call for a cease-fire and peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.
victoria spartz, china, ukraine, russia, cease-fire, peace talks
282
2023-33-24
Friday, 24 February 2023 10:33 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved