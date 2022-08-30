Rep. Hartzler to Newsmax: Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Unfair, Illegal

Not only is President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan unfair, it's illegal and will be challenged in court, Rep. Vicky Hartzler said on Newsmax on Tuesday.

"It is inherently unfair when you have 255 million American adults and only 45 million of them have student loans, so you're asking 210 million American adults who do not have student loans to pay for everyone else," the Missouri Republican told Newsmax's "National Report."

It's wrong, she added, "to have waitresses and welders having to pay off the student loans and have doctors and lawyers [benefit]. The vast majority of these individuals who will have their student loans forgiven are in the upper-income brackets, and it's just wrong."

The loan forgiveness plan will also fuel inflation and doesn't address the "real crisis" with the cost of education going up by 1,200% since 1980, said Hartzler.

"This is going to just encourage people to take on more work, student debt, and ultimately increase the cost of education," she said. "It's just unfair for all of us."

The plan is also illegal, as it is a "clear overreach" by Biden, said Hartzler.

"It's the role of Congress to pass legislation of this magnitude, certainly when you're spending over $300 billion of tax dollars to do this," she said. "The president does not have the authority to do it unilaterally."

Hartzler further commented on reports concerning Timothy Thibault, the FBI assistant special agent in charge who had either been fired or quit the agency after questions arose over whether he was blocking probes into Joe Biden's son, Hunter.

Thibault had come to the attention of congressional Republicans through internal leaks about his conduct and his social media posts.

"This just doesn't pass the smell test, and that's why Americans' faith and trust in the FBI is at an all-time low," Hartzler said. "This very well could have turned the election last time. I mean, people needed to know about Hunter Biden and his dealings with unsavory folks in China and Russia and other places around the world."

But Hartzler said she hopes the GOP will take over the House and Senate majorities this fall, and "then we can have the hearings that we need" on Hunter Biden and whether his connections with foreign entities compromised his father.

Hartzler also on Tuesday called claims from the White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre that migrants aren't merely walking into the country "infuriating and frightening."

"This White House has no clue what's going on because they haven't gone to the border," Hartzler said. "They're not talking to the Border Patrol agents. They're not seeing firsthand how they are walking across, and in some cases, they have to swim first, but then they walk across."

Further, many of the more than 2 million people who have entered the nation illegally are unvaccinated and have COVID-19, and drugs are flowing in that are killing Americans because of the "failed policies" of the Biden administration, said Hartzler.

