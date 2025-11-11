VETCOMM CEO to Newsmax: Veterans Need to Get What They're Owed

Marine veteran and VETCOMM CEO Kate Monroe joined Newsmax on Tuesday to discuss her ongoing efforts to support America's veterans after leaving military service.

Monroe described VETCOMM's mission as "empowering veterans through education, advocacy, and support" in securing the VA benefits they've earned. She said her organization has already helped 21,000 veterans nationwide secure nearly $8 billion in lifetime income.

"Veterans shouldn't have to go to war with the VA to get what they're owed," Monroe said during an appearance on Newsmax's "National Report."

"They delivered themselves whole to the service and came out less than whole. VETCOMM makes sure they get paid that delta."

Appearing on Veterans Day and the day after the 250th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps, Monroe reflected on celebrating with troops at Camp Pendleton, in Oceanside, California, on Monday, where she addressed hundreds of Marines.

"I got very injured, both physically and emotionally, and that led me to found VETCOMM," she said. "To stand before 500 Marines on the Corps' 250th birthday, it was one of the greatest honors of my life."

Monroe's speech paid tribute to the Marine legacy "from Tun Tavern to Tarawa, from Vietnam to Fallujah, from the Frozen Chosin to Helmand," honoring 250 years of courage and sacrifice.

She added that seeing new recruits at Camp Pendleton reminded her of her early service years. "It was overwhelming and emotional," Monroe said. "When they did their final hurrah, it almost blew me off the platform."

Monroe closed by wishing Marines and veterans everywhere a happy birthday and a happy Veterans Day, saying VETCOMM's mission is to make "everyday Veterans Day."

