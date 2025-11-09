Free Meals Honor US Veterans Across Nation

Restaurants across the U.S. are honoring veterans and active-duty service members with free meals, drinks, and discounts on Veterans Day — Tuesday — part of a growing tradition of private-sector appreciation for those who served and are in uniform.

More than 40 restaurant chains are participating this year, ranging from fast-casual eateries to fine-dining steakhouses, according to reports by The Hill and other outlets. Each restaurant offers its own variation of a complimentary meal, a discounted entree, or another special deal for veterans presenting valid military identification.

Applebee's, one of the first national chains to launch a Veterans Day promotion, is again offering free full-size entrees from seven menu options for active-duty military, veterans, reservists, and National Guard members. Each guest will also receive a $5 bounce-back card for a future visit.

Casual-dining chains are also joining in.

Chili's is offering a complimentary entree from a special menu to dine-in veterans and service members.

Olive Garden is offering complimentary entrees, including chicken parmesan and fettuccine Alfredo, along with unlimited breadsticks and soup or salad.

Cracker Barrel is offering its Sunrise Pancake Breakfast, and Golden Corral will host its long-running Military Appreciation Night, serving free buffet meals from 4 p.m. until close.

Fast-casual restaurants and coffee shops are also part of the effort. Blaze Pizza is offering one-topping pizzas to veterans and active-duty personnel and will donate $1 from every pizza sold on Veterans Day to Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides scholarships for military families.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is offering free combo meal cards redeemable through Dec. 31.

PJ's Coffee and Scooter's Coffee are each offering free beverages for service members.

Steakhouses and barbecue restaurants are among the most popular choices for veterans. Perry's Steakhouse is offering a free dinner-cut pork chop when dining with a guest who purchases an entree, or half off for veterans dining alone.

Eddie Merlot's is providing a free cheeseburger with fries, while LongHorn Steakhouse is offering 10% off meals and a complimentary appetizer or dessert.

Regional chains are also showing their support. Santa Fe Cattle Co. will provide free Lunch Express entrees, and The Greene Turtle, based in the mid-Atlantic, will cover meals up to $15 for veterans.

Other participating chains include Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, Buffalo's Cafe, Capriotti's, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Cody's Original Roadhouse, Dog Haus, Fazoli's, Friendly's, Hard Rock Cafe, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Mo'Bettahs, Native Grill & Wings, Old Chicago, Smokey Bones, Sullivan's Steakhouse, Tender Greens, Teriyaki Madness, Texas Roadhouse, Via 313, Wendy's, White Castle, and Yard House.

Each will provide a free meal, discount, or voucher to veterans and active-duty military members.

Veterans Day, established in 1954 to honor all who have served, continues to unite Americans in gratitude. This year's broad participation from restaurants, both large and small, highlights the nation's appreciation for military service, as expressed through community and private initiatives.

These offers are about more than food; they are about appreciation for the freedom our service members provide and defend every day.